updated: 9/4/2017 11:33 AM

Police: Man shot in rear while changing tire off Eisenhower

Madhu Krishnamurthy
 
 

A man trying to change a tire Sunday night on the right shoulder of the Eisenhower Expressway was shot in the buttocks, authorities said.

Illinois State Police are investigating the shooting, which occurred at about 11:08 p.m. on westbound Interstate 290 at Mannheim Road.

State troopers were called to Elmhurst Hospital, where the man reported he felt a sharp pain while changing a tire and realized he was shot in the buttocks, police said.

A woman who had been the victim's passenger drove him to the hospital. A 2-year-old child also was inside the car, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is urged to contact state police at (847) 294-4400.

