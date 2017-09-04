Images: Labor Day in the suburbs

Suburban residents enjoyed Labor Day festivities including the 52nd annual Last Fling festival parade in Naperville, the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade and the 63rd Annual Art Fair on the Square in Lake Forest. Others fished and boated on the Fox River near St. Charles and Geneva.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Fox River boaters are framed through a decorative cutout in the Pottawatomie Park pavilion tower in St. Charles Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Members of the Neuqua Valley High School pom-pon squad perform Monday in the Naperville Labor Day parade.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Brennan Gerardot, 3 of Oswego, waves an American Flag during the Naperville Labor Day parade on Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Naperville brothers Alex and Lucas Garcia play catch before the start of the Naperville Labor Day parade Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Daniel Sanderson of Neuqua Valley High School collects a donation from Naperville resident Mark Stimac for hurricane Harvey victims during the Naperville Labor Day parade Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Members of the Naperville Central flags team perform Monday in the Naperville Labor Day parade.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer A Curious George character walks in the annual Naperville Labor Day parade Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Members of the the American Legion and VFW lead off the the annual Labor Day parade in Naperville Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Members of the Steperettes Alumni perform Monday in the Naperville Labor Day parade.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Connie Wisler-Herzog holds her granddaughter Hailey Herzog, 1, as they watch the annual Naperville Labor Day parade Monday along Mill Street.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Ruth Hohe, 7 of Naperville, checks out the candy she has collected Monday during the Naperville Labor Day parade.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer John Narcise of Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 claps to the Schaumburg Septemberfest Parade crowd as he rides along Summit Drive Monday. Narcise served three tours of duty in Vietnam.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Maggo the Clown of Elk Grove prepares to participate in Monday's Schaumburg Septemberfest parade.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Members of the 2017 Schaumburg Athletic Association cheerleaders make their way to the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade route Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer The 2017 Miss Septemberfest Queen Court waves to parade watchers along Summit Drive during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Megan Schneidav dances as she blows bubbles during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Nick Sierra is surrounded by balloons as he walks with the Schaumburg Township District Library during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Wally Samonte of Schaumburg, left, cheers for participants in the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Members of Schaumburg VFW Post 1983 led by Pete Justen, left, march in the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Octavio Zemaitaitis walks in the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade with the medals he earned while swimming for the Barracuda Swim Club.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Bonnie Kroll sits on a curb before walking for a group representing U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi during the Schaumburg Septemberfest parade Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Pat Smith of South Elgin does a bit of Labor Day flyfishing below the Geneva dam on the Fox River Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Keith and Leigh Orchard of St. Charles enjoy their Labor Day holiday by kayaking the Fox River in St. Charles Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Aithen Arreguin, 9, hits the ball pitched by Moises Hernandez, both of Melrose Park, as they enjoy a Labor Day picnic in St. Charles' Pottawatomie Park Monday.

Mark Black | Staff Photographer Ryan Donofrio, 12 of Geneva, holds up a smallmouth bass as his friend, Matt Towler, can take a photograph. The two were fishing below the Geneva dam on the Fox River on Labor Day.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer While Peter Hague of Evanston looks to purchase Scenescapes Photography created by Phyllis Bankier, as his dog Beauregard looks for food, during the 63rd Annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Digital paintings created by John Leben of the LebenArt Gallery in Douglas, Mich. created a constant flow of admirers during the 63rd Annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Matt Rzepecki of Vernon Hills bears the brunt of a balloon from his son Noah, 1, as they walk around the 63rd Annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Tom Liebing of Glen Ellyn creates his own unique sound by turning recycled propane tanks into drums and demonstrates them at the 63rd Annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest Monday.

Daniel White | Staff Photographer Artist Leslie Emery sits between acrylic plein-aire artwork and abstract painting during the 63rd Annual Art Fair on the Square in downtown Lake Forest. Emery has been showcasing her art for the past 30 years at the Art Fair on the Square Monday.