Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 9/4/2017 10:29 AM

Des Plaines man killed in motorcycle crash on Kennedy

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A 23-year-old Des Plaines man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with another along the northbound Kennedy Expressway on the North Side of Chicago, Illinois State Police said Monday.

Salaam J. Solano, of the 7500 block of Elmhurst Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday near Kimball Avenue.

State police said Solano was in a group of motorcycles "driving recklessly at high rate of speed" when his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle sideswiped a blue 2009 Yamaha motorcycle. The collision threw Solano from his motorcycle, authorities said.

The Yamaha, driven by Ivan R. Sandoval, 24, of Chicago, was forced into the rear of a Porsche SUV driven by Matthew S. Miller, 46, of Chicago, police said. Sandoval was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to state police. Miller was not injured.

All lanes of the northbound Kennedy were closed until 2:46 a.m. Monday while police investigated the crash. At this time, there is no indication any the drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account