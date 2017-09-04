Des Plaines man killed in motorcycle crash on Kennedy

A 23-year-old Des Plaines man was killed Sunday night when his motorcycle collided with another along the northbound Kennedy Expressway on the North Side of Chicago, Illinois State Police said Monday.

Salaam J. Solano, of the 7500 block of Elmhurst Road, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred about 9:40 p.m. Sunday near Kimball Avenue.

State police said Solano was in a group of motorcycles "driving recklessly at high rate of speed" when his 2006 Suzuki motorcycle sideswiped a blue 2009 Yamaha motorcycle. The collision threw Solano from his motorcycle, authorities said.

The Yamaha, driven by Ivan R. Sandoval, 24, of Chicago, was forced into the rear of a Porsche SUV driven by Matthew S. Miller, 46, of Chicago, police said. Sandoval was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, according to state police. Miller was not injured.

All lanes of the northbound Kennedy were closed until 2:46 a.m. Monday while police investigated the crash. At this time, there is no indication any the drivers were under the influence of drugs or alcohol, police said.