updated: 9/3/2017 8:39 AM

West Chicago man killed in St. Charles motorcycle crash

By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A West Chicago man died Saturday when the motorcycle he was driving collided with a car in St. Charles, police said.

Richard Klein, 64, was pronounced dead after the crash, which occurred about 12:48 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Main Street, according to police.

Authorities said Klein was driving a 1996 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Main Street when a westbound 1999 Dodge Avenger turned in front of him, causing the collision.

The 17-year-old driver of the Dodge was taken to Delnor Hospital for treatment, and later cited for failure to yield when turning left, police said.

