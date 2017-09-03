Shopper steals $3,000 in gift cards from Mount Prospect Walmart

hello

A female shopper scammed a clerk at Walmart in Mount Prospect out of $3,000 in gift cards, according to a police report.

The woman brought merchandise to a checkout counter in the store in Mount Prospect Plaza around 6:45 p.m. Aug. 18, and told the clerk she wanted to purchase six $500 gift cards. He entered the cards and, when she asked, placed them in a small bag, which he put next to his cash register.

When he turned his head to scan other merchandise she had, she grabbed the bag, removed the active gift cards and replaced them with six inactive cards hidden under her purse, and put the bag back.

When the credit card she gave the clerk was denied, she told the clerk she would pay with cash, but after appearing to count bills, said she didn't have enough. She left with the active gift cards.