Police: Hoffman Estates stabbing victim in stable condition

Police are investigating a stabbing in Hoffman Estates that sent a woman to the hospital early Sunday.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. to the 400 block of Flagstaff Lane, where they found an adult female victim who had been stabbed by a known offender, according to a news release from Hoffman Estates police. She was taken to the hospital, where she remained in stable condition Sunday evening.

Additional information was not immediately available.