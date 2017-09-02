Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 9/2/2017 7:08 PM

Schaumburg's big Septemberfest festival gets underway

  • Garrett Ryan, 17, of West Dundee performs at Septemberfest in Schaumburg. Ryan won the Daily Herald's Suburban Chicago's Got Talent competition in August.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Schaumburg's Septemberfest -- now celebrating its 47th year -- opened Saturday with music, a carnival, an art show, food and more.

Septemberfest continues through Monday, Sept. 4, at the Robert O. Atcher Municipal Center, 101 Schaumburg Court.

Each day brings a unique aspect to it, said Roxane Benvenuti, Schaumburg's special events coordinator. Fireworks will take place about 10 p.m. Sunday and the annual parade, billed as one of the suburbs' largest, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.

This year's parade theme, "Miracles Really Do Come True," was inspired by the Chicago Cubs' 2016 World Series championship.

"Nothing says miracles better than the Chicago Cubs win," Benvenuti said.

New for individuals planning to watch this year's main stage headliners is VIP seating.

The area between the front of the stage and the front of the house, where the sound booth is located, will be the designated VIP area. VIPs can bring their own chair or stand, but no blankets are allowed.

VIP tickets are $7 per day or $15 for three days. General admission is still free. This year's headline musical acts include Lita Ford on Sunday and Fleetwood Mac-tribute band Tusk and 7th heaven on Monday.

For details, visit septemberfest.org.

