Schaumburg crowns Miss Septemberfest 2017

Krislyn Cardoza, a 16-year-old Schaumburg High School student, was crowned the village of Schaumburg's Miss Septemberfest 2017 Friday afternoon.

Cardoza's school activities include playing the violin in symphony orchestra, National Honor Society and the math team. She volunteers for the Appalachia Service Project and as a religious education catechist.

Judges selected her from among the five-member Miss Septemberfest court of finalists, who were themselves chosen from 14 candidates interviewed last month.

The contestants in the scholarship competition must be between 16 and 19 years old and are judged on poise, character, community involvement and knowledge of Schaumburg.

Cardoza received a $500 scholarship. Each member of the court receives a $250 scholarship from the Schaumburg/Hoffman Rotary Club.

The Sons and Daughters of Italy also provide Miss Septemberfest and her court with a scholarship. Each candidate also receives a festival gift bag, trophy, flowers and sash, courtesy of the village and Schaumburg Jaycees.