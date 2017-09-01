Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 9/1/2017 10:47 AM

Lake County Sheriff police dog finds missing man

Lee Filas
 
 

A Lake County Sheriff's Office police dog is credited with locating a missing man suffering a "mental crisis," authorities said Friday.

Deputies responded to the 28900 block of West Park Drive in unincorporated Lake County near Barrington on Aug. 24 for a report of missing 39-year-old man. Authorities said the man was in "a mental crisis" and told loved ones he wanted to harm himself.

The man was missing for more than an hour when deputies, including Deputy John Forlenza and his police dog partner, Dax, responded to the scene. Dax tracked the scent of the missing man for nearly one mile before he was located facedown near the shoreline of the Fox River.

The victim was incoherent and in mental distress when he was transported to a hospital for a mental health and well-being evaluation, authorities said.

"Dax and Deputy Forlenza likely saved this man's life and I am extremely proud of them," Lake County Sheriff Mark Curran said.

