Buffalo Grove Days offers something for everyone

Buffalo Grove Days, the village's big, annual Labor Day weekend festival, opened Thursday night and will continue through Monday.

The five-day festival at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, will include the usual list of crowd favorites, including major festival bands, the carnival, BBQ Challenge, duck race, and arts and crafts fair, plus for the first time this year, a classic car show.

Festival hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, noon to midnight Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

There are several off-site parking locations with bus shuttle service. Details on that, along with a schedule for all events and performance times for all entertainers, are at bgdays.com.