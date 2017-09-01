Breaking News Bar
 
Buffalo Grove Days offers something for everyone

  • Opening night of Buffalo Grove Days finds the infamous ride the Tilt A Whirl spinning Jordana Fox with her kids Shiloh, 7, and Marley, 6, of Long Grove into the fun zone.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Opening night of Buffalo Grove Days finds mother and daughter Mary and Sarah Kantor teaming up against hundreds of others to get those magic numbers and the chance to scream out "Bingo!"

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Buffalo Grove Days, the village's big, annual Labor Day weekend festival, opened Thursday night and will continue through Monday.

The five-day festival at Mike Rylko Community Park, 951 McHenry Road, will include the usual list of crowd favorites, including major festival bands, the carnival, BBQ Challenge, duck race, and arts and crafts fair, plus for the first time this year, a classic car show.

Festival hours are 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, noon to midnight Sunday and 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday.

There are several off-site parking locations with bus shuttle service. Details on that, along with a schedule for all events and performance times for all entertainers, are at bgdays.com.

