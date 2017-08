Senior picnic on Bangs Lake Sept. 13

A senior picnic on Bangs Lake in Wauconda will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Advance registration is required by Wednesday, Sept. 6, at the Wauconda Park District, 600 N. Main St., or Wauconda Township, 555 N. Bonner Road.

The event featuring lunch, entertainment, boat rides and a vendor fair is open to those 55 and over. Admission is $3.

Contact Sara Schuring, (847) 526-3610 or sschuring@waucondaparks.com with questions.