Schaumburg names first Septemberfest Ambassador

hello

Friday's crowning of Schaumburg's Miss Septemberfest 2017 will carry on a decades-long tradition Labor Day weekend.

But the newly named Septemberfest Ambassador is the first of his kind.

Devyn Frantz, a 16-year-old junior and band member at Schaumburg High School, was judged worthy of the mantle through his entry in the scholarship essay competition sponsored by the Sons and Daughters of Italy.

"What really stuck out were his answers to the community question and how a strong community shapes an individual," said Cara Mohr, who chairs both competitions for the village.

Frantz said he started with his marching band's motto -- "From Many, One" -- and likened it to the Schaumburg community that's also a single entity made up of numerous individuals.

Like the five members of the Miss Septemberfest court, the new ambassador will be on hand for Saturday's Septemberfest ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. and the introduction of musical acts.

Faithful attendance of Septemberfest is nothing new for Frantz.

"I go every single year, as long as I've lived in Schaumburg," he said. "I like going to the performances, the musical parts."

Being ambassador would have won him a place in the Septemberfest parade Monday morning if he weren't already in it as a section leader for the Schaumburg High School band. He heard about the contest relatively late from his mother, who volunteers in the food tent on not-for-profit day.

Mohr said that's probably because the contest was finalized only in June, whereas most aspects of Septemberfest are a year in planning.

Though Frantz's entry was the only one received before the deadline, the judges found it to be everything they were looking for, she said. It set a standard that ensured the continuation of the program.

"It has been tossed around for a few years now how we could recognize young men in the community," Mohr said. "I have heard no reason that this won't continue."