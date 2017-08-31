Breaking News Bar
 
Elk Grove Village man pleads guilty to misdemeanor battery

Barbara Vitello
 
 

An Elk Grove Village man, who authorities say confronted a woman he had dated as she left work, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery Thursday.

Justin D. Lueck, 33, was sentenced to two years probation and ordered to perform 100 hours of community service in exchange for his plea, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Denise Loiterstein.

The woman agreed with the plea, Loiterstein said.

Lueck was also fined $369, court records show.

Authorities say he approached the woman outside her work in the 900 block of West Algonquin Road, Arlington Heights, about 10:45 p.m. May 1. They say he forced her into his car and drove off. A witness who observed the exchange phoned police, according to authorities.

When Lueck stopped the car, the woman fled, authorities said. He caught her and shoved her but she got away and called 911, authorities said.

