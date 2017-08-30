Motorcyclist accused of striking Lake County deputy while fleeing traffic stop

A Gurnee man is behind bars in the Lake County jail after authorities say he struck a Lake County Sheriff's deputy with his motorcycle Tuesday while attempting to flee from a traffic stop.

Gunnar L. Gudmundson, 25, of the 900 block of Scott Court, faces charges of aggravated battery to a peace officer, aggravated fleeing and eluding, speeding and several other traffic violations stemming from the collision which left the deputy with a hand injury.

Authorities said the chase began about 2:35 p.m. Tuesday when the deputy clocked Gudmundson traveling 121 mph on southbound Milwaukee Avenue just north of Route 137 near Libertyville.

Sheriff's police said Gudmundson attempted to evade the deputy by making a U-turn and pulling into a business parking lot in the area of Route 137 and Bell Lane in Libertyville. The deputy located Gudmundson in the parking lot and attempted to arrest him, but the Gurnee man started his motorcycle and accelerated, striking the deputy, according to the sheriff's office.

The collision threw Gudmundson from the motorcycle. He attempted to run away, but was captured a short time later by the deputy, with the assistance of a good Samaritan.

The deputy later was treated at a hospital and released.

Gudmundson remained in custody Wednesday on a $50,000 bail. He's scheduled to appear in court Sept. 5.