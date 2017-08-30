Breaking News Bar
 
Marengo man accused of sexual assault of St. Charles toddler

  • Kevin C. Krause faces six to 30 years in prison if convicted of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 21-year-old Marengo man has been charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13 in St. Charles.

Kevin C. Krause, of the 21000 block of River Road, appeared in Kane County bond court Wednesday on the felony charge, which carries a prison term up to 30 years if convicted.

Krause is accused of making a male child perform a sex act July 27, court records show.

St. Charles Police Cmdr. Steve Bedell said parents of the boy called 911 July 27.

"After an initial investigation the (Kane County) Child Advocacy Center took over the case," Bedell said.

The CAC, which investigates crimes against children on behalf of the state's attorney's office, does not comment on ongoing cases.

Krause, who does not have any previous criminal arrests, posted 10 percent of $150,000 bail Wednesday and was released from custody.

While on bond, Krause is to stay away from the boy's residence and is not to have unsupervised contact with kids 12 or younger.

He returns to court Sept. 15.

