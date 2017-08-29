West Chicago Library to leave LGBT book in children's section

The West Chicago Library board on Monday agreed to keep the book "This Day in June" on its children's shelf after a meeting that drew more than 150 people and emotional testimony from a transgender resident.

The book ignited a controversy earlier this summer after some residents questioned whether it belongs in the children's section of the library, saying some of its content is not appropriate for younger readers.

Written by Gayle E. Pitman, the book is described on the library website as "a wildly whimsical, validating and exuberant reflection of the LGBT community, (that) welcomes readers to experience a pride celebration and share in a day when we are all united."

Daniel Lopez told the board he is transgender and support's the book's inclusive message.

"This book is showing acceptance, not sex," he said.

Another resident, Mary Black, said she wished such a book was available in the library when she was growing up.

"I cannot help but imagine how my life would have been different had I known about 'This Day in June,'" she said.

But Kurt Jaros, who with his wife first brought the book to the board's attention, said it deals with a subculture of sadomasochism that is more appropriate for adults.

"Nobody is suggesting this book be banned," he said, but it shouldn't be in the children's section, he added.

Margaret Beaind agreed.

"I feel adult human sexuality is not an appropriate topic for children," she said.

Still others, though, argued the book isn't sexual at all.

"If you're seeing sexuality in this book, you're reading it into the book yourself," Kelly Borchering said. "That's your problem, not ours."

Library Trustee David Reynolds cast the lone vote against keeping the book on the children's shelf. He said "June" should not be banned, but should be removed from the children's section.

"The library should not be introducing our children to a political point of view," he said.

The six other trustees disagreed.

"As a parent, you have the right to censor your own children," Trustee Frank Fokta said. "You don't have the right to censor other people's children."

Of the 152 people who signed the library attendance sheet, 138 said they favored keeping the book in the children's section while 13 opposed it.

The controversy began earlier this summer when library patron Michaela Jaros wrote an online complaint about the book after her daughter found it in the children's section.

Library Director Benjamin Weseloh notified trustees about the complaint and Michaela's husband, Kurt, spoke against the book at the July 24 board meeting.