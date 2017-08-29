Palatine's Lamplighter Inn sued by man injured in brawl involving pop singer

Haley Reinhart was charged with misdemeanor battery after Palatine police said she struck a Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille security worker July 8. Photo courtesy of Palatine police

Adam Sobanski, 32, of Palatine, an employee of Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille in Palatine, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated battery for allegedly attacking a 30-year-old Wheeling man during a brawl involving pop singer Haley Reinhart and several of her friends. He also is named in a lawsuit filed against Lamplighter Inn.

Alan Chislof, 30, of Wheeling, has filed a lawsuit over injuries he suffered in a July 8 brawl at Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille in Palatine. Photo courtesy of Lane & Lane LLC

Palatine's Lamplighter Inn Tavern and Grille has been hit with a lawsuit alleging a man was attacked by a security employee during a brawl involving pop singer Haley Reinhart and several of her friends. Bob Susnjara/bsusnjara@dailyherald.co

Alan Chislof, 30, of Wheeling, suffered "serious and permanent injuries as a result of the attack" by Lamplighter Inn bouncer Adam Sobanski about 2 a.m. July 8, according to the suit filed in Cook County circuit court.

"It is a primary responsibility for them to have security," said Chislof's attorney, Mark A. Brown. "But their security has to be well-trained and well-supervised in order to prevent acts like this."

Brown said Tuesday he's issued a subpoena to Palatine police seeking reports and Lamplighter Inn surveillance video in an effort to identify other employees who might have harmed his client.

Sobanski, 32, of Palatine, has been indicted on two counts of felony aggravated battery for the injuries he reportedly inflicted on Chislof, and is named with Lamplighter Inn in the lawsuit. Sobanski, who's been held on $45,000 bail, punched and generally attacked Chislof, according to the suit filed Aug. 21.

Lamplighter Inn co-owners Lisa and Frank Bellanca did not respond to a message seeking comment.

Accusations of negligent employee training and hiring are part of the six-count complaint against Lamplighter Inn. The suit seeks at least $50,000 in damages on each of six counts.

Reinhart, 26, a former "American Idol" finalist and Wheeling native, was charged with misdemeanor battery after Palatine police said she struck a Lamplighter Inn security worker.

She appeared at a brief hearing in the Rolling Meadows branch of circuit court this month, when Palatine prosecutor James Etchingham indicated the village will be ready for trial Oct. 6. Reinhart's attorney has denied she hit anyone and contends she was the one who was attacked.

Police said someone from Reinhart's party flipped over a table and the group was asked to leave Lamplighter Inn. As they were doing so, authorities said, Reinhart struck a bouncer.

Chislof's lawyer contends Reinhart touched a rope separating tables from the dance floor, angering bouncers, one of whom grabbed her arm.

After the melee erupted, Chislof suffered a concussion, broken nose, black eyes and other injuries, Brown said. The altercation was captured on surveillance and mobile device video.

Chislof -- described as a friend of Reinhart from Wheeling High School -- was at the downtown Palatine bar with five women, including his girlfriend and the singer.

While Chislof has returned to his job as a personal trainer and sales representative at an Evanston workout facility, Brown said it's been difficult for him to get past the attack.

"The emotional and intangible damages that Alan suffered really, at this point, are immeasurable," Brown said.