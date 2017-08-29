Breaking News Bar
 
Elk Grove Village hosting 'Coffee with the Board' event

Daily Herald report

Elk Grove Village residents can ask questions or raise concerns while sipping coffee with village board members Saturday.

Mayor Craig Johnson and village trustees will be at the Elk Grove Farmers Market from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the village green, 901 Wellington Ave.

The village board holds "Coffee with the Board" events on a quarterly basis. Usually, these events are in village hall, but board members are inviting residents to meet outside this time.

Call (847) 357-4030 for more information.

