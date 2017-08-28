Judson promotes global outreach through weeklong activities

Author, speaker and counselor Mike Foster is the guest speaker at 10 a.m. Monday at Judson University's Herrick Chapel service. Founder of the People of the Second Chance, Foster specializes in speaking about addictions, depression, shame and thriving in adversity. Courtesy of Judson University

Judson University students will hear from guest speakers about ways they can shape the world during Global Outreach Week Sept. 4 to 8.

Author, speaker and counselor Mike Foster of San Diego, is the chapel guest 10 a.m. Monday in the Herrick Chapel at Judson's Elgin campus, 1151 N. State St. Founder of the People of the Second Chance, Foster specializes in speaking about addictions, depression, shame and thriving in adversity.

On Monday night, students can watch the film "Insanity of God," a true story about missionaries Nik and Ruth Ripken, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. in the Thulin Auditorium. A question-and-answer session will follow.

On Sept. 5, students in Judson's Upper Room ministry will hear stories and testimonies of students who have served on global outreach missions this past year.

Paco Amador, pastor of New Life Community Church in Chicago's Little Village Lawndale community, will speak during chapel Sept. 6.

Wednesday night, students, staff and faculty can participate in a poverty simulation challenge from 7 to 9 p.m. in Lindner Tower. Participants will spend an hour in the shoes of a poor person and meet the needs of a family.

On Sept. 7, students will partake of a feast representing different nations during the "Taste of Judson" in the cafeteria. Judson's international students will share their culture by preparing dishes representing cuisine from around the globe.

The week culminates with a special chapel service at 10 a.m. Sept. 8 when officials will announce service trips Judson students, staff, faculty, alumni and friends can participate in this year.

Applications for service trips open Sept. 8. The deadline for applications is Sept. 29. To sponsor a service trip, visit judsonu.edu.