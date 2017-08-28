Breaking News Bar
 
Historic mansion is on the move in Wheaton

  • The historic House of Seven Gables in Wheaton is being slowly moved to its new location today.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Wolfe House & Building Movers has begun the process of relocating the 729-ton House of Seven Gables mansion in Wheaton.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
It's moving day for a historic Wheaton mansion spared from demolition.

The brick mansion is moving in one piece from the center of the former Loretto Convent campus -- its address of more than a century -- to the site's southern edge.

Crews from Wolfe House & Building Movers began the engineering feat just before noon Monday. Lifted onto dollies, the 729-ton mansion is moving at a glacial place down a gravel road -- between 1 and 3 mph. One man is using a remote controlled pack to drive the dollies all at one time.

On its new foundation, the 10,000-square-foot house will become the dream family home for a Wheaton couple who stepped up in the eleventh hour to save the mansion from the wrecking ball.

Long admirers of the mansion's architect, Bob and Katy Goldsborough plan to restore the Tudor Revival house to its former splendor.

Preservationists with the nonprofit Landmarks Illinois have praised the couple for saving a work of Jarvis Hunt and maintaining a link to an early chapter in Wheaton's past.

Built in 1897, the House of Seven Gables would join the so-called "Colony," an exclusive neighborhood for members of the Chicago Golf Club, the first 18-hole course in the country. Hunt also designed its clubhouse.

The fate of the house was left in limbo for months as Pulte Homes prepared to redevelop the Loretto grounds into a new subdivision at 1600 Somerset Lane.

At one point in the saga, the Goldsboroughs envisioned the mansion as a public venue and made an offer to the park district to front the moving costs as part of a plan to reopen the house as a wedding and banquet facility at nearby Seven Gables Park. But park commissioners decided in late May not to pursue the project after raising financial and accessibility concerns.

Earlier this month, the city council granted the couple's request for a special permit to move the house to two subdivision lots the Goldsboroughs have purchased from Pulte Homes.

Its demise now averted, the mansion will come to rest on the lots west of the Marywood subdivision.

