updated: 8/28/2017 4:02 PM

Elmhurst lawyer facing child pornography charges

Daily Herald report

An Elmhurst attorney was being held on $75,000 bond Monday after being charged with seven counts of possession of child pornography.

The bond for Ralph Tellefsen, 62, of the 100 block of Berkley Ave., was set by DuPage County Judge Joseph Bugos.

Authorities said an employee at Tellefsen's law firm on the 100 block of South York Street called police on Sunday and told them she found images depicting child porn on the office printer. When police arrived at the office, they said they found a banker's box containing thousands of pornographic images.

Tellefsen was in the office at the time and immediately taken into custody.

Elmhurst police Chief Michael Ruth said detectives believe the photos were downloaded and copied from the internet.

"The sheer number of child pornography images allegedly possessed by Mr. Tellefsen is nauseating," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "Each one of these disgusting photographs represents yet another innocent victim of child pornography."

Tellefsen's next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18 in front of Judge John Kinsella.

If he posts bond, Tellefsen has been ordered to avoid contact with anyone younger than 18 and is prohibited from using a computer or the internet.

