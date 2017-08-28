Dawn Patrol: Remembering family man Coach Cregier

Cregier remembered as hall of fame coach, family man

The suburban prep basketball world is mourning the loss of Ron Cregier, whose 42-year coaching career featured stops at St. Viator, Schaumburg and Fremd high schools before his 2015 induction into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Cregier, 68, of Hoffman Estates, was killed over the weekend in a two-car crash near downstate Roanoke. Full story.

Pet parade highlights final day of Downtown Palatine Street Fest

Downtown Palatine Street Fest completed its three-day run yesterday, marking the conclusion of its 18th year. The fest featured live music, local cuisine, entertainment and activities. It was organized by the village with help from nearly 300 volunteers. Full story.

Lake County teens face street racing charges after Ingleside crash

Authorities say two Lake County teens were street racing last week when one of their vehicles hit a utility pole, rolled over and ignited a brush fire in Ingleside. The male driver and his female passenger, both 16-year-olds from Fox Lake, "miraculously" escaped the overturned Subaru uninjured, Lake County sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said. Full story.

Despite rain, classic cars shine in Geneva

The light rain yesterday couldn't keep auto enthusiasts away from the dozens of classic and antique cars parked in downtown Geneva for the 13th annual Concours d'Elegance Car Show. Autos of all styles from every era were on display, some well over 100 years old. Besides showing off the cars for spectators, owners were competing for awards in a variety of categories. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 66 degrees this morning. Temperatures are expected to top out at 77 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 65 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays appearing early Monday. Widening and reconstruction work is causing restrictions in all directions at the intersection of Dundee, Wheeling, and McHenry roads in Wheeling. The work is expected to last until September 30th. Full story.

Glennon looks strong in Bears win, so is QB controversy over?

The Chicago Bears may no longer have a quarterback controversy, but there will still be some conversation, beat writer Bob LeGere writes. Starting quarterback Mike Glennon needed an impressive outing in yesterday's third preseason game to quiet the clamoring for his benching in favor of rookie Mitch Trubisky, and the veteran responded with by far his best outing of the preseason. Read his full take here.

Giolito sharp for White Sox while claiming first major-league win

Lucas Giolito earned his first win in the majors yesterday, pitching 7 scoreless innings at Guaranteed Rate Field. The Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 7-1. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's full story here.

Phillies beat Cubs 6-3

Rhys Hoskins homered for the fifth straight game and made a diving catch to start a game-changing triple play in the fifth inning, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs yesterday. Full story.