Pet parade highlights final day of Downtown Palatine Street Fest

Downtown Palatine Street Fest completed its three-day run Sunday, marking the conclusion of its 18th year.

The fest featured live music, local cuisine, entertainment and activities. It was organized by the village with help from nearly 300 volunteers.

Village officials estimated that about 30,000 people would attend the event at some point over the weekend.

The festival included Cyclefest, sponsored by the Bike Palatine Club, and the Sweet Pea Pet Parade. The Kids Zone provided a variety of interactive games.