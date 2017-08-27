Breaking News Bar
 
Pet parade highlights final day of Downtown Palatine Street Fest

  • An English bulldog named Bourbon was dressed as a hot dog vendor Sunday for the Sweet Pea Pet Parade during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest. The fest's last day included food tents, live music and children's activities.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Lucy Bullock sings "Eye of the Tiger" with the band Six on Friday, as they perform during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest on Sunday. The Sweet Pea Pet Parade was the highlight on the three-day fest's final day, which also included food tents, live music and children's activities.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Haley Melton, 6, and her brother, Jack, 4, of Palatine try to stay out of the rain Sunday during the 18th annual Downtown Palatine Street Fest.

    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Downtown Palatine Street Fest completed its three-day run Sunday, marking the conclusion of its 18th year.

The fest featured live music, local cuisine, entertainment and activities. It was organized by the village with help from nearly 300 volunteers.

Village officials estimated that about 30,000 people would attend the event at some point over the weekend.

The festival included Cyclefest, sponsored by the Bike Palatine Club, and the Sweet Pea Pet Parade. The Kids Zone provided a variety of interactive games.

