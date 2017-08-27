Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/27/2017 11:17 PM

South Elgin's oldest church celebrates 125th anniversary

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A 125th anniversary event Sunday at South Elgin Community United Methodist Church included a tour of the building, which was constructed in the mid-1900s after a fire destroyed the original church two blocks away.

      A 125th anniversary event Sunday at South Elgin Community United Methodist Church included a tour of the building, which was constructed in the mid-1900s after a fire destroyed the original church two blocks away.
    Lauren Rohr | Staff Photographer

  • Pastor Jan Comerford addresses the dozens of community members who attended South Elgin Community United Methodist Church's 125th anniversary celebration Sunday.

      Pastor Jan Comerford addresses the dozens of community members who attended South Elgin Community United Methodist Church's 125th anniversary celebration Sunday.
    Lauren Rohr | Staff Photographer

  • South Elgin resident Elliot Ocegueda, 7, rings a more than century-old bell Sunday in celebration of the 125th anniversary of South Elgin Community United Methodist Church.

      South Elgin resident Elliot Ocegueda, 7, rings a more than century-old bell Sunday in celebration of the 125th anniversary of South Elgin Community United Methodist Church.
    Lauren Rohr | Staff Photographer

  • Visitors at a 125th anniversary celebration Sunday at South Elgin Community United Methodist Church had the chance to ring a historic bell, which survived a fire that burned the church's first building to the ground.

      Visitors at a 125th anniversary celebration Sunday at South Elgin Community United Methodist Church had the chance to ring a historic bell, which survived a fire that burned the church's first building to the ground.
    Lauren Rohr | Staff Photographer

 
Lauren Rohr
 
 

South Elgin Community United Methodist Church has been a staple of the town since it was established 125 years ago.

It has served as a place of worship, a gymnasium, a gathering space, a food pantry and a meeting spot for Boy and Girl Scout troops.

For lifelong resident Sue Merkau, the village's oldest church has been at the centerpiece of her family's important milestones. It's where she attended services as a child, where she and her husband got married, where their children were raised, and where their parents' memorial services were held.

During the church's anniversary celebration Sunday, Merkau presented leaders with a gift she had inherited from her ancestors: a paperweight portraying a photo of the church's first pastor and original building, which burned down in 1949. Though no longer a member, she said she considers the church a significant part of her family's history.

"(My) family has been in this town since that old church," Merkau said. "This is special."

Between 50 and 60 people regularly attend worship services at the church, Pastor Jan Comerford said. But the dozens who attended Sunday's event were a mix of active members, former churchgoers and community members whose lives have simply been touched by the church at some point.

The anniversary featured speeches by local elected officials, free ice cream and a tour of the church, which was rebuilt within two years of the fire at 400 W. Spring St. Attendees also had a chance to see of the original pews donated in 1892 and ring a more than century-old church bell.

"This church has been a part of everybody's life," said Mike Kenyon, Kane County Board member and South Elgin resident. "Thank you for keeping the tradition going and making South Elgin a terrific city."

Elgin resident Jennifer Bueche said her family has been enveloped in the church's history since the early 1900s when her grandmother was invited to be a member of the choir. When her grandparents died years ago, donations from their memorials went toward creating the church's first stained-glass window and installing an elevator.

"It was a sad occasion that turned into something beneficial to the church," she said. "It has such a unique history for the village."

The church's influence on the community is largely thanks to its "openhearted" congregation, Comerford said. Members have donated thousands of dollars -- as well as time and energy -- to charitable causes each year, she said.

"Our architecture may be old, but that is not how we view the world or how we respond to people," Comerford said. "We are openhearted. We are passionate about our faith, about each other and about the world around us."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account