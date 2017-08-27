South Elgin's oldest church celebrates 125th anniversary

South Elgin Community United Methodist Church has been a staple of the town since it was established 125 years ago.

It has served as a place of worship, a gymnasium, a gathering space, a food pantry and a meeting spot for Boy and Girl Scout troops.

For lifelong resident Sue Merkau, the village's oldest church has been at the centerpiece of her family's important milestones. It's where she attended services as a child, where she and her husband got married, where their children were raised, and where their parents' memorial services were held.

During the church's anniversary celebration Sunday, Merkau presented leaders with a gift she had inherited from her ancestors: a paperweight portraying a photo of the church's first pastor and original building, which burned down in 1949. Though no longer a member, she said she considers the church a significant part of her family's history.

"(My) family has been in this town since that old church," Merkau said. "This is special."

Between 50 and 60 people regularly attend worship services at the church, Pastor Jan Comerford said. But the dozens who attended Sunday's event were a mix of active members, former churchgoers and community members whose lives have simply been touched by the church at some point.

The anniversary featured speeches by local elected officials, free ice cream and a tour of the church, which was rebuilt within two years of the fire at 400 W. Spring St. Attendees also had a chance to see of the original pews donated in 1892 and ring a more than century-old church bell.

"This church has been a part of everybody's life," said Mike Kenyon, Kane County Board member and South Elgin resident. "Thank you for keeping the tradition going and making South Elgin a terrific city."

Elgin resident Jennifer Bueche said her family has been enveloped in the church's history since the early 1900s when her grandmother was invited to be a member of the choir. When her grandparents died years ago, donations from their memorials went toward creating the church's first stained-glass window and installing an elevator.

"It was a sad occasion that turned into something beneficial to the church," she said. "It has such a unique history for the village."

The church's influence on the community is largely thanks to its "openhearted" congregation, Comerford said. Members have donated thousands of dollars -- as well as time and energy -- to charitable causes each year, she said.

"Our architecture may be old, but that is not how we view the world or how we respond to people," Comerford said. "We are openhearted. We are passionate about our faith, about each other and about the world around us."