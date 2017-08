Pulte proposes 75-unit townhouse development in Buffalo Grove

The Buffalo Grove Village Board this week referred a townhouse development proposed by Pulte Homes to the Planning and Zoning Commission for review.

The proposed 75-unit North Pointe residential development at 16051 Deerfield Parkway would consist of 43 two-story single-family attached townhouses and 32 three-story single-family attached townhouses on a 9.25-acre industrial property.