Frank Saverino to seek fourth term in Carol Stream in 2019

Carol Stream Village President Frank Saverino says he's had a change of heart since earlier this year, when he said his third term would be his last.

An unforeseen change in the family business and a successful back surgery for his wife have convinced him he should run again in 2019.

"Some things have changed. My daughter unexpectedly retired from (the family sales and marketing business) and my wife has bounced back amazingly from her back operation," Saverino said. "Earlier this year, I thought it was time to walk away (when his terms expires in 2019) and give someone else the wheel. But now that things are back on track, I'm going try to go for one more term."

Saverino, who was first elected village president in 2007, said he believes his community support is at an all-time high based on the number of calls he gets and the frequency in which residents stop him at church or in the grocery store.

"I'm overwhelmed by the number of people telling us they love how the town is run and they're not ready for a change," he said. "I can't blame them. We have no property tax. We have no debt. We don't even have a bond rating because we don't borrow any money."

He also praised the "phenomenal" village staff and the "best village board you could ever assemble" for helping change his mind.

"Why would I want to leave any of them?" he asked. "I'd be a fool,"

Saverino was unopposed in 2015 and defeated current Trustee Rick Gieser in 2011. Gieser, reached Thursday, said he thinks Saverino is "doing a great job" and said he has not decided whether to challenge Saverino again in 2019.