Dawn Patrol: Sen. Durbin in Naperville discusses Democrats' future

Durbin town hall in Naperville focuses on health care, Democrats' future

During a town hall discussion yesterday in Naperville, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin promoted his ideas for health care reform and local Democrats prepared for the future, including the 2018 elections. Full story.

State leaders say they've got a deal on school funding reform

General Assembly leaders said yesterday they've reached a deal on school funding reform, and the House will return to session Monday to vote on it. But they did not release details of the deal. While some details were leaked, all sides suggested they were happy with the results. Full story.

PHD women's counseling center closes after 46 years

Heavier competition for private-sector donations from nonprofit agencies that previously depended on state revenue was a significant factor in the closure of a longtime Northwest suburban women's counseling center, officials said. Full story.

Patient sues Geneva hospital, claiming PTSD from hostage situation

A patient is suing Delnor Hospital, saying she suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the May attack when a Kane County jail inmate took nurses hostage. Full story.

Path cleared for Elmhurst cops to use EpiPens

Elmhurst may become only the second town in the state to equip its police officers with the EpiPens. Full story.

Six men arrested in Naperville retail theft

Naperville police arrested six men on charges of retail theft yesterday at a store on the 2500 block of West 75th Street. Full story.

Arrieta solid, but Strop blows it in Cubs' loss

Jake Arrieta has pitched well for the Cubs in the second half, but he got a tough-luck no-decision last night as the Cincinnati Reds rallied in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. Full story.

Moncada makes early exit in White Sox win over Twins

Chicago White Sox rookie second baseman Yoan Moncada has been dealing with shin splints in his right leg for the past week. He sat out Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against Minnesota. But in last night's 5-1 win over the Twins at Guaranteed Rate Field, Moncada led off the fourth inning with a walk and stole second base with one out. Full story.