Gurnee Mills reveals first look at planned renovations

Work on the $6 million renovation of Gurnee Mills will begin next month. The work is being done in part to attract national retailers to fill the former Sports Authority and T.J. Maxx spaces. Courtesy of Gurnee Mills

Work on the $6 million renovation of Gurnee Mills will begin next month. Improved seating and lighting are among the planned changes. Courtesy of Gurnee Mills

Gurnee Mills on Thursday revealed the first renderings of a planned $6 million renovation of the mall's interior that will begin in September.

The renovations, partially funded with up to $1 million in public money, include installing LED lighting throughout the center, adding new seating and planters in common areas, refinishing hardwood floors, replacing skylights, adding floating ceilings, updating the look of the Dine-O-Rama food court and refurbishing directional signage through the center.

"Our goal is to create an enhanced shopping experience for our local shoppers, as well as the thousands of people who visit us from outside Lake County each week," said Randy Ebertowski, general manager of Gurnee Mills. "Our management team is fully committed to minimizing shopper disruption during the transformation, and the majority of work will be done overnight while the mall is closed."

Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik said the center is a significant driving force in the local economy.

"I'm grateful for (mall owner) Simon's ongoing commitment to investing in this community," Kovarik said. "I look forward to celebrating the enhancements to the center with my Lake County neighbors in coming months."

Kovarik supported an ordinance passed in February that will reimburse Simons' investment at a maximum of $250,000 annually over four years.

The renovations are being done in part to lure two national retailers to fill the former Sports Authority and T.J. Maxx spaces at the mall.

Simon officials have not said which retailers are moving in, but the village board last month may have inadvertently revealed who filling the Sports Authority vacancy.

During discussion of modifications to the funding agreement between the village and Gurnee Mills, Trustee Greg Garner asked if Dick's Sporting Goods was still coming to the mall.

Kovarik replied that hasn't been announced yet.