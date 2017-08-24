Amita Health to move 1,100 employees to Navistar office campus in Lisle

Amita Health, which plans to expand after a merger deal announced this week, is moving its headquarters from Arlington Heights to Lisle, according to a report in Crain's Chicago Business. COURTESY OF Amita HEALTH

Amita Health, which is set to expand after a merger deal announced this week, also plans to move 1,100 employees to new headquarters in Lisle from existing offices in Arlington Heights, Bolingbrook, Elk Grove Village, Hoffman Estates and others.

Lisle officials will vote Sept. 11 on a parking variation that would allow Amita to lease 225,000 square feet among three buildings on the Navistar office campus.

Village board members on Monday expressed enthusiasm for the economic boon and concern for the short time frame they were given before Amita was expected to sign a lease Aug. 31.

But representatives of the Navistar campus said the tentative OK to add 176 parking spaces there, made by a 3-1 vote of trustees, should be sufficient for Amita's plans before the final approval.

During the village board discussion, Navistar representatives said Amita planned to move employees from Bolingbrook to the campus March 1, 2018, and from about six other office locations July 1, 2018.

A spokesman for Amita Health did not immediately return a phone call Thursday morning.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said officials of his village received no advance notice of Amita Health's plans and are trying to obtain more information themselves.

According to documents submitted to Lisle village officials, Navistar would lease 225,000 square feet of office space to the health system at the truck manufacturer's 84-acre campus.

The move comes as Amita Health announced a tentative agreement Tuesday to merge with Presence Health. The hospital systems have signed a "nonbinding letter of intent" for Presence Health to add its medical centers, outpatient facilities and other sites to Amita Health.

The agreement would add Presence's hospitals, including Presence Holy Family in Des Plaines, Presence Mercy in Aurora, Presence St. Joseph in Elgin, Presence Saint Francis in Evanston and Presence St. Joseph in Joliet, to the network that already includes Alexian Brothers Health Systems and Adventist Midwest Health.

That network, St. Louis-based Ascension Healthcare, is the largest nonprofit health system in the U.S. and the world's largest Catholic health system, according to Tuesday's announcement.

Since it opened the Lisle campus, Navistar's workforce there has dropped from 3,200 employees to 1,800, effectively freeing up half the capacity, company officials said.

Since 2015, the company has been actively marketing its vacant office space, with National Express recently moving into one of the buildings, Navistar spokeswoman Lyndi McMillan said.

These efforts are aimed at bringing more jobs into the local community and helping support other businesses there, she added.