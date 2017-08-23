Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/23/2017 1:03 PM

'Duty First' provides new look for revamped Cantigny museum

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton will reopen Saturday after a roughly $8.5 million project to renovate exhibits and repair infrastructure. A new gallery, called "Duty First," highlights the contemporary missions of the Army's 1st Infantry Division. At the entrance is a media timeline with video from Sept. 11, 2001.

      The First Division Museum at Cantigny Park in Wheaton will reopen Saturday after a roughly $8.5 million project to renovate exhibits and repair infrastructure. A new gallery, called "Duty First," highlights the contemporary missions of the Army's 1st Infantry Division. At the entrance is a media timeline with video from Sept. 11, 2001.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Museum panels introduce major characters and milestones in World War II.

      Museum panels introduce major characters and milestones in World War II.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • New display cases feature uniforms from the Vietnam era in the museum's First in War gallery.

      New display cases feature uniforms from the Vietnam era in the museum's First in War gallery.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

  • Employees repaint the tiger stripes on a Korean War tank in a park updated with new landscaping and paths outside the First Division Museum.

      Employees repaint the tiger stripes on a Korean War tank in a park updated with new landscaping and paths outside the First Division Museum.
    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Katlyn Smith
 
 

When you visit the newly renovated Wheaton military museum, you can still sit in a replica D-Day landing craft and imagine what it was like to storm Omaha Beach and turn the tide of World War II.

From there, you can still advance to a dimly lit, leafy path and imagine what it was like to slog through the jungles of Vietnam.

And that's where the historical drama used to end in the First Division Museum at Cantigny Park.

An immersive experience in the renovated First Division Museum recreates a soldier's perspective in the Objective Norfolk battle against Iraqi forces during Operation Desert Storm.
  An immersive experience in the renovated First Division Museum recreates a soldier's perspective in the Objective Norfolk battle against Iraqi forces during Operation Desert Storm. - Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

But a new gallery offers more immersive -- and now virtual -- experiences.

That wing, called "Duty First," will debut during Saturday's reopening of the museum. It's the much smaller of the museum's two galleries and tells the story of the contemporary soldier after Vietnam.

But the museum's mission remains the same: To build empathy with the men and women who have served in the Army's oldest division.

"They are our soldiers," Executive Director Paul Herbert said. "Our welfare, their welfare, is our responsibility, both while they're serving and when they come home as veterans."

The family of Pfc. Ross McGinnis donated his Medal of Honor, awarded after his 2006 death, to the First Division Museum last summer. The Pennsylvania native and four members of his crew were riding in a Humvee 10 years ago in Iraq when a grenade was thrown into the vehicle. The 19-year-old sheltered the blast with his body, sparing the lives of his four comrades.
  The family of Pfc. Ross McGinnis donated his Medal of Honor, awarded after his 2006 death, to the First Division Museum last summer. The Pennsylvania native and four members of his crew were riding in a Humvee 10 years ago in Iraq when a grenade was thrown into the vehicle. The 19-year-old sheltered the blast with his body, sparing the lives of his four comrades. - Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

And so in the new gallery, you can now step into a mock armored tank and imagine what it was like to ride across the Iraqi desert during a battle of the Gulf War.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account