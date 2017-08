Barrington chamber Network to Success registration opens

Registration is open for the Barrington Area Chamber of Commerce Network to Success Scramble Luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 21. It'll run from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pinstripes, 100 W. Higgins Road at the Arboretum in South Barrington.

Tickets are $40 per Barrington Area Chamber member and $50 for each guest. The event includes a three-course lunch. For information, visit barringtonchamber.com or call (847) 381-2525.