Round Lake Community Band to perform concert about royalty Sept. 24

The Round Lake Community Band will present a concert of music for and about royalty at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, in the auditorium of the Round Lake High School, 800 Panther Blvd., Round Lake.

Admission is free.

More information and updates will be posted on the band's Facebook page, facebook.com/groups/131150690268947.