Report: Woman delivers her baby by herself at toll plaza

A woman delivered her baby by herself early Tuesday after stopping on the Edens Spur Toll Plaza in north suburban Northbrook, according to media reports.

The Chicago Sun-Times is reporting the woman delivered the baby about 1:15 a.m. inside a car at the toll plaza, according to the Illinois State Police.

Police told the newspaper the mother and the baby were both "doing well," but further details were not available.