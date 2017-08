Hoffman Estates woman charged with solicitation of murder

hello

A Hoffman Estates woman has been charged with solicitation of murder, Hoffman Estates police said Tuesday.

Krystyna Bury was ordered held on $250,000 bail on Saturday, according to Cook County prosecutors. She next appears in court on Sept. 14.

On Aug. 16, police received information that Bury, 36, attempted to solicit the murder of her ex-husband. Further investigation revealed that over the last few months, Bury solicited numerous people in an attempt to commit this murder, police said.