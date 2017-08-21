Woman dragged alongside vehicle during Mount Prospect robbery

A 46-year-old Mount Prospect woman was hurt when she was dragged alongside a vehicle while trying to stop a purse snatching last week in a Walmart parking lot, police said Monday.

According to Mount Prospect police, officers were called about 8:34 a.m. Wednesday to the lot at 930 Mount Prospect Plaza in response to a reported robbery.

The woman told officers she was loading groceries into the back of her vehicle, while her purse was in the shopping cart, when a man approached and took the handbag, police said. The man ran to the front passenger seat of a vehicle parked nearby, according to police.

The victim ran after the offender and reached into the open passenger door of the car, where she was able to grab onto her purse, police said.

Police said the driver of the getaway vehicle started driving southbound through the parking lot, with the victim still holding onto her purse and the open door. She was dragged through the parking lot until the robber let go of the purse, causing the victim to be thrown to the ground while the vehicle sped away.

The woman later was treated at a hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The man who took the purse was described as a white male in his early 20s, wearing a royal blue-colored hooded sweatshirt. The driver was described as a white male in his early 20s, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt. The getaway vehicle was described as a lime green Ford Focus.

Mount Prospect police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to call their Investigations Section at (847) 870-5654. Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect by calling (847) 590-7867 or texting MPPD and your tip to 274637. Tips made through Crime Stoppers of Mount Prospect that lead to the arrest and prosecution could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.