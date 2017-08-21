DuPage judge dismisses lawsuit against Butler District 53 in cheating scandal

hello

A DuPage County judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by an Oak Brook family in hopes of ending a cheating scandal that has plagued Butler Elementary District 53 since last June.

Judge Robert Gibson ruled Monday that the court was not the proper forum for the suit and that it was moot because the district already has provided the relief sought in the first place.

The district recently lifted sanctions against the 9- and 11-year-old brothers who were accused of planning to cheat during last year's National Geographic Bee regional competition at Brook Forest Elementary School.

The boys were banned from all academic competitions in the district after officials accused their parents of intentionally purchasing and downloading test questions days before the Jan. 19, 2016, GeoBee at Brook Forest.

Officials also agreed to remove two letters from the boys' school files related to a district investigation into the parents' actions.

"While we are pleased that the sanctions against our children have been ended, and the letters referencing these sanctions have allegedly been removed from their student records, we disagree strongly with the decision by the court to dismiss our case based on the doctrine of mootness, as this did not allow for a hearing on the merits of the case and an opportunity for the court to hear and see evidence of the school district's disregard for its own policies and procedures," Dr. Rahul Julka, a DuPage surgeon, said after Monday's ruling.

"We also feel strongly that the case should not have been dismissed based on mootness, as the remedies sought by us were not obtained in our case," he said. "The arbitrary lifting of the sanctions on our children, which were previously wrongfully instilled on them, does not moot the issue of whether or not the school district reached the correct decision during the grievance process."

District officials moved to have the suit dismissed through court filings but did not immediately respond to a request to comment on Gibson's ruling.

According to the original lawsuit and its exhibits, a six-week investigation determined Komal Julka had registered as a "fraudulent" home school provider and paid for the bee's questions with her credit card.

Administrators began receiving complaints on Jan. 15, 2016, about Julka admitting to "jailbreaking" the geography bee system and gaining access to test questions. According to exhibits filed in the lawsuit, another parent claims to have twice urged the Julkas to remove their children from the competition, which they eventually did.

Meanwhile, a federal lawsuit, filed by the Julkas in April, continues to move forward.

That lawsuit claims the district violated three constitutional amendments by denying the plaintiffs due process and inflicting cruel and unusual punishment on the boys.

"We feel confident that once the evidence of the violations of our family's due process and civil rights is heard in federal court, we will be able to bring to light the improprieties conducted by the school district," Rahul Julka said.