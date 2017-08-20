Downtown Mount Prospect plan sparks parking, traffic concerns

hello

Traffic and parking were the main concerns heard when Mount Prospect officials and representatives from developer Nicholas and Associates held an open house last week to reveal plans for an apartment development in the Busse, or "small," triangle in the village's downtown.

The meeting was a prelude to a Planning and Zoning Commission meeting Thursday, where the proposal for the six-story building on the triangle bounded by Wille Street, Busse Avenue and Northwest Highway is expected on the agenda.

The proposed apartment building would occupy land on both sides of Busse Avenue. It also would include a restaurant on Northwest Highway.

Among those at last week's meeting were residents of the Village Center condo complex.

"It's a beautiful building. The rendering looks really nice," said Barb Ostrominski.

Nonetheless, she wondered how the movements of delivery trucks would be affected, especially since Busse Avenue would be cut off at the west. She's also concerned about the need for additional parking.

Residents said there is a lack of parking in the area already and there are traffic problems related to the alleyway behind Brick City Tavern, 34 S. Main St., since trucks servicing the restaurant tend to block one of its two lanes.

Village Center resident Chuck Bennett said his first reaction to the plan was, "It's about time they got someone in here to develop this property."

But Bennett also expressed concerns about traffic related to the alley and parking.

"Our only access to parking in our entire complex, with the 200 units, is through that alley," he said.

Nicholas and Associates Vice President Nick Papanicholas Jr. said he is aware of the concerns, but they are "nothing that we can't navigate."

The developer is purchasing the property, which is owned by the village, for about $17 million. The company is working on a development agreement with the village, Papanicholas said. Build out likely will take about a year.

He credited Village Manager Michael Cassady's fresh approach with playing an important role in moving forward on what has been a long-awaited and talked about project.

"He sees the potential in development and what that can do for a town," he said.

The apartment complex and restaurant represent Phase 1 of the redevelopment of the triangle.

As for the next phase, Community Development Director Bill Cooney said the village is working to get the remaining parcels put together. The difficulty is reaching agreement on price, he said. The area in question, which includes the recently demolished building along Main Street formerly containing The Perfect Petal, has several different owners.