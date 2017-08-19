One person injured in Elgin house fire

A resident was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns after a Saturday morning house fire in Elgin, authorities said.

Members of the Elgin Fire Department responded shortly after 4 a.m. to the fire on the 2100 block of Vernon Drive. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke emanating from the roof of the one-story, duplex-style home. There also were flames coming from the rear of the structure.

As firefighters started battling the fire, they were told that everyone was out of both units.

Authorities said heat from the blaze caused a 20-pound propane cylinder in the backyard to ignite. Crews, however, were able to safely extinguish the propane cylinder and cool the tank so it didn't explode.

Firefighters extinguished the fire before flames spread into the neighboring unit. Still, there was minor smoke damage to that unit.

The fire was declared under control at 4:46 a.m.

A total of four fire engines, two ladder trucks, two ambulances and two chief officers responded to the scene.

A resident was treated on the scene for smoke inhalation and minor burns but declined transport to the hospital, authorities said.

Elgin fire investigators were trying to determine where the fire started and what caused it.

During the investigation, it was determined that the home didn't have functioning smoke detectors. So fire officials will be canvassing the neighborhood on Monday to ensure residents have working smoke detectors.

They said they have a stock of smoke detectors and batteries to distribute, as needed.