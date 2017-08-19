Lombard bank robbed Saturday

Authorities believe this man, a suspect in several other bank robberies, also robbed Chase Bank in Lombard Saturday afternoon. Courtesy of the FBI

A Lombard bank was robbed on Saturday afternoon, according to the FBI.

The robbery happened about 1:14 p.m. at Chase Bank, 223 E. Roosevelt Road, according to Special Agent Garrett Croon, media coordinator for the FBI's Chicago office.

The suspect was last seen walking away from the bank going south.

Authorities said they believe the suspect is a serial bank robber who is wanted for robberies in Des Plaines, Rosemont, Buffalo Grove, Elgin and Woodridge, dating as far back as January 12.

He is described as a white man in his mid-20s to mid-30s. He is 5-foot-8-inches to 6-foot-1-inches tall with a thin to medium build and brown hair.

Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.