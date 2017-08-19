Lake County Board member running for Wheeler's House seat

Lake County Board District 3 member Tom Weber is running for the Republican nomination for the state House District 64.

Weber, of Lake Villa, announced his intent Saturday afternoon in a news release.

The seat is currently held by Barbara Wheeler, who is not seeking re-election.

"Taxpayers don't need people giving up, they need an advocate willing to fight for them. This is why I have decided to enter the race for state representative," Weber wrote.

Wheeler. who lives in Crystal Lake, announced in late July she was not running again. She told the Northwest Herald the decision was based on the stress from pushing for reforms in Springfield, and the loss of her mother, who died in December.

Weber is chairman of the county board's planning, building and zoning committee. He also serves on the Lake County Forest Preserve District board, and is on the board of directors of the Busy Brains Children's Museum in Lake Villa.

"Illinois is my home and where I have raised my family. I believe with the right leadership we can save our state," Weber said.

The primary is March 20.

The district stretches from Crystal Lake north to the state line, and includes Fox Lake and parts of Lindenhurst.