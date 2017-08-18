Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/18/2017 2:44 PM

Stevenson High, Vernon library reopen despite continued boil-water order

  • Drinking fountains at the Vernon Area Public Library in Lincolnshire were shut off and marked out of order Friday because of a villagewide boil-water order.

    Courtesy of Vernon Area Public Library

  • Thirsty Stevenson High School students and employees could pick up bottled water Friday as Lincolnshire's boil order continued into a second day. The school purchased 20,000 bottles of water for the day, at a cost of $1,800, officials said.

    Courtesy of Stevenson High School

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Despite Lincolnshire's continued boil-water order, activity at Stevenson High School and the Vernon Area Public Library returned mostly to normal Friday.

Students were in classes at Stevenson and patrons were allowed to check out books and do computer research at the library. What they couldn't do was enjoy water from the drinking fountains at either facility.

That's because the villagewide order to boil water before drinking -- an edict prompted by a broken water main in town that forced the closure of the school and library Thursday -- hadn't been lifted.

At Stevenson, drinking fountains were covered with blue plastic bags Friday to prevent use, spokesman Jim Conrey said.

To keep students and staffers from getting parched, Stevenson High purchased 20,000 bottles of water for the day, at a cost of $1,800, Conrey said.

Although Stevenson's food courts were open for business, steamers, ice machines and coffee machines were out of service for the day.

Sodexo, Stevenson's food service provider, arranged for hundreds of gallons of coffee to be delivered to staffers, Conrey said.

At the library, bottled water was available for patrons or workers who needed a drink. Library staff used social media to suggest patrons bring their own water bottles, too.

The facility's water fountains and public coffee maker were turned off and marked out of service, spokeswoman Catherine Savage said.

Although the water wasn't cleared for drinking, toilets and sinks at both the library and Stevenson High had water pressure Friday and were usable.

Library officials were particularly concerned about the pressure for the building's fire-suppression system. But once they were sure the equipment would work, they opened for the day at 9 a.m. as scheduled, Savage said.

Because of Thursday's early dismissal at Stevenson High, educators will speak with the Lake County regional office of education early next week to determine if a makeup day is needed. If that's required, Dec. 21 is a likely day because it's already designated as a potential makeup day for a snow emergency, Conrey said.

Lincolnshire officials don't know if the village's water supply was contaminated and issued the boil order as a safety measure. Officials are awaiting test results that will reveal if the water is safe to drink.

