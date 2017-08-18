Breaking News Bar
 
Residents, dogs escape Lake Forest house fire

Daily Herald report

Two residents and their dogs escaped a house fire early Friday in Lake Forest before the blaze caused damage to the home.

Firefighters were called at 2:52 a.m. to the north central area of the city, said officials, who would not provide an address.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke on the first floor and determined the fire was in the basement.

Knollwood, Lake Bluff, Deerfield, North Chicago, Libertyville, Countryside, Mundelein and Northbrook departments assisted at the scene.

"We were able to contain it and salvage the house," Battalion Chief Mike Gallo said. "It was mostly contents that were lost."

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Preliminary estimates put the damage at $50,000.

