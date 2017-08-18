Learn from an expert: Kayak the Fox River

Experienced kayakers will lead you on an adventure down the Fox River

Kayaking adventure participants will receive instruction on land before heading to the river. Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of Kane County

Naturalist Barb McKittrick instructs students on kayaking techniques before heading to the water at a previous Forest Preserve District of Kane County program. Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of Kane County

Explore the Fox River by kayak in an upcoming Forest Preserve District of Kane County program. Professional kayak instruction and boat rental is included in the fee. Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of Kane County

Forest Preserve District of Kane County Naturalist Barb McKittrick will lead a kayaking adventure Sept. 9. The program will begin and end at Glenwood Park Forest Preserve in Batavia. Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of Kane County

Jake from Rocktown Adventures demonstrates paddling techniques at a previous Forest Preserve District of Kane County kayaking program in Big Rock. Courtesy of Forest Preserve District of Kane County

There are lots of ways to look at this crazy, complicated world. One of the best ways to look at life is from the middle of a river.

If you'd like to experience a new perspective, join Forest Preserve District Naturalist Barb McKittrick on a kayaking adventure from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9. The program will begin and end at Glenwood Park Forest Preserve, 1644 S. River St. in Batavia. McKittrick will lead this nature-by-kayak program, along with professional kayak instructors from Rocktown Adventures outfitters.

This program is designed as a beginner's introduction to kayaking, as well as a nature program. The group will receive dry land instruction on basic kayaking techniques from a professional kayaking instructor prior to taking to the water.

Then, while paddling along the river, McKittrick will interpret the ecology of the river. At the conclusion of the exploration, participants will be shuttled back to the Glenwood Park Forest Preserve.

On land, we're usually on the move at a frenetic pace. Driving to and from work, chauffeuring kids, running errands. Even our down time can be fast paced. McKittrick likes to get away from the madness by slipping into the water with a kayak.

She noted that the benefits of looking at life from the peaceful perspective of flowing water include experiencing the wonders of nature.

"When quietly paddling along the river, I often get to see wildlife up close and personal in a way not possible from shore," McKittrick said. "Even kayaking along the Fox River, not more than 100 yards from a highway, there is a sense of stillness and solitude reminiscent of the peace found in remote natural areas."

The stretch of the Fox River near Glenwood Forest Preserve is particularly beautiful. The wooded shoreline harbors many species of birds, especially during migration. September is a great month for watching songbirds that are fueling up on their long journey south. There are also large raptors like hawks -- and, more frequently these days, bald eagles.

"It's cool to know, too, that under the kayak is an aquatic world filled with fish and invertebrates and all kinds of life," McKittrick said.

An additional highlight of this part of the river is its geology. Here, bedrock is exposed in spots along the shore, revealing fossils of animals from deep in Illinois' past. The group will be able to see examples of this at the put-in point at Glenwood.

If you're intrigued with the idea of exploring the nature of the river by kayak, come along on this paddling adventure. You will reap the benefits of looking at life from the peaceful perspective of flowing water.

Please note that the program is for ages 12 and older, and children must be accompanied by an adult. The fee is $79 per person and includes kayak, flotation device and paddle rental. Registration by Aug. 25 is required. Call (630) 444-3190 or email programs@kaneforest.com to register.