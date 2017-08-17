Water main break closes Stevenson High, Lincolnshire library early

A water main break in Lincolnshire forced the early closure of Stevenson High School and the Vernon Area Public Library on Thursday.

Residents and employees at local businesses were advised to boil water before drinking or cooking. Officials do not know if the village's water supply has been contaminated, according to a news release.

The pipe break left sinks, toilets and water fountains at Stevenson without pressure and rendered them unusable, a school spokesman said. Students were dismissed for the day about 11:15 a.m., hours earlier than normal.

Additionally, all after-school activities at Stevenson were canceled Thursday.

An audition clinic for upcoming performances of "Fiddler on the Roof" was delayed until Friday and a senior solo recital was moved to a facility in Highwood.

The library closed because it experienced a similar lack of water pressure.

Classes in Lincolnshire-Prairie View School District 103 have not yet begun, so the water main break didn't affect students at its three schools.