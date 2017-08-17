Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/17/2017 5:30 AM

Teen builds outdoor classroom for Island Lake students

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Cotton Creek School Principal Diane Kelly joined Ian Mininni at the dedication for the outdoor classroom he created as an Eagle Scout project.

      Cotton Creek School Principal Diane Kelly joined Ian Mininni at the dedication for the outdoor classroom he created as an Eagle Scout project.
    Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

  • Cotton Creek School Principal Diane Kelly, at the lectern with Ian Mininni, talks about the teen's efforts to build an outdoor classroom at the school. The space was dedicated Wednesday.

      Cotton Creek School Principal Diane Kelly, at the lectern with Ian Mininni, talks about the teen's efforts to build an outdoor classroom at the school. The space was dedicated Wednesday.
    Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Russell Lissau
 
 

Cotton Creek School in Island Lake celebrated the first day of the 2017-18 term Wednesday with a dedication ceremony for a new outdoor classroom.

The space, which includes seats and a lectern made of tree trunks and a weather-resistant chalkboard, was the work of local teen Ian Mininni.

Ian, a Wauconda High School junior who attended Cotton Creek when he was younger, designed and built the classroom as an Eagle Scout service project.

He said he was inspired to create the space by his Cotton Creek teachers, some of whom attended Wednesday's gathering.

"I'm very grateful for how they brought me up in my early schooling and I wanted to give back to them," Ian said.

The tree parts were provided by Island Lake's public works department. The large cherry wood lectern is particularly eye-catching.

"It was (from) a tree that blew down here in town," Public Works Superintendent Brian Bartnick said. "It was perfect."

Ian led a team of relatives, friends and fellow scouts to build the classroom. It was completed in May, but the dedication was delayed to coincide with the start of the new school year.

Teachers will take their students to the classroom for a change of scenery or to work outside while collecting scientific samples, Principal Diane Kelly said.

Students already are excited about it.

"Tons of kids are asking when they're going to get out here," fifth-grade teacher Autumn Teson said.

The project earned Ian praise from Wauconda Unit School District 118 Superintendent Daniel Coles. "District 118 is so proud of Ian and grateful for the wonderful service project he has completed," Coles said. "The outdoor classroom will provide a wonderful learning space for many years to come."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account