Streamwood man charged with aggravated battery in case of mistaken identity

A case of mistaken identity led to the beating earlier this week of a 63-year-old Streamwood man, according to prosecutors.

Michael Rose, 42, also of Streamwood. was ordered held on $250,000 bail Thursday on aggravated battery charges after prosecutors say he entered the man's home Monday through a screen door. They say Rose grabbed the man around the neck and struck him in the face six times, causing bruising and swelling around his eye and bruises on his neck.

Rose told the man "if you ever touch my sister again I'll kill you," said Dan Haze, an intern with the Cook County state's attorney's office under the supervision of Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom.

A woman entered the room and said, "No Michael, it wasn't him," said Haze, after which she and Rose left the home.

The 63-year-old stated he never touched the woman, Haze said. The woman, who is the man's roommate, confirmed that was the case, Haze said. She told authorities she was unsure where Rose got his information.

Rose's background includes a three-year prison sentence for a 2009 DUI and 18-month probation for a 1993 burglary, according to prosecutors. In addition, he has 17 misdemeanor convictions from 1992 through 2009 on charges including domestic battery, theft and resisting arrest, prosecutors said.

Rose next appears in court on Sept. 7.