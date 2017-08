Mount Prospect, Prospect Heights, River Trails enter agreement to offer resident rates

Residents in the Prospect Heights, Mount Prospect and River Trails park districts will now be able to get resident rates at all three park districts.

All programs and facilities, excluding the golf courses, will be available to residents of each park district for the cheaper rate. For golf rates, call the courses at Old Orchard, Rob Roy and Mount Prospect.

Residents will still be given first priority when registering for programs within their home park district.