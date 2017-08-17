Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/17/2017 11:26 AM

Man found dead in Buffalo Grove likely overdosed, police say

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald report

A man found dead Sunday morning outside a Buffalo Grove apartment building appears to have died from a drug overdose, police said Thursday.

The man, identified as a 45-year-old from Chicago, was found shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Trace Drive, police said.

Because he had facial injuries, Buffalo Grove detectives worked with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to investigate his death, police said.

Evidence suggests he died from a drug overdose, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office is awaiting toxicology results for confirmation.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account