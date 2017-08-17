Man found dead in Buffalo Grove likely overdosed, police say

A man found dead Sunday morning outside a Buffalo Grove apartment building appears to have died from a drug overdose, police said Thursday.

The man, identified as a 45-year-old from Chicago, was found shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Trace Drive, police said.

Because he had facial injuries, Buffalo Grove detectives worked with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force to investigate his death, police said.

Evidence suggests he died from a drug overdose, police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office is awaiting toxicology results for confirmation.