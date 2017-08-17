Judson students move in; classes begin Monday

Judson University students started moving in their Elgin campus dorms Thursday ahead of the first day of fall semester classes Monday.

Various activities are planned leading up to opening day, including a 9 a.m. breakfast for parents with Judson President Gene Crume and a student photo scavenger hunt Friday evening at several locations in downtown Elgin.

An opening day convocation chapel is 10 a.m. Monday starting with a procession of faculty members wearing their robes walking in Judson's Herrick Chapel, 1151 N State St.