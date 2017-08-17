Breaking News Bar
 
Education
updated: 8/17/2017 5:11 PM

Judson students move in; classes begin Monday

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Judson University student Randy Renteria, 20, of McHenry, helps other students move in their dorms Thursday at the university's Elgin campus. Fall classes begin Monday.

      Judson University student Randy Renteria, 20, of McHenry, helps other students move in their dorms Thursday at the university's Elgin campus. Fall classes begin Monday.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • Judson University students Randy Renteria, 20, of McHenry, center, and Sydney Reid, 20, of Wapello, Iowa, help students move in to their dorms Thursday.

      Judson University students Randy Renteria, 20, of McHenry, center, and Sydney Reid, 20, of Wapello, Iowa, help students move in to their dorms Thursday.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Judson University students started moving in their Elgin campus dorms Thursday ahead of the first day of fall semester classes Monday.

Various activities are planned leading up to opening day, including a 9 a.m. breakfast for parents with Judson President Gene Crume and a student photo scavenger hunt Friday evening at several locations in downtown Elgin.

An opening day convocation chapel is 10 a.m. Monday starting with a procession of faculty members wearing their robes walking in Judson's Herrick Chapel, 1151 N State St.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account