West Chicago teen reported missing

West Chicago teenager Gabriel Lopez has been missing from his home since Aug. 7.

The West Chicago Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Gabriel Lopez.

Gabriel has been missing from his West Chicago home since Aug. 7.

He has no known scars, marks or tattoos. Police do not have a clothing description for Gabriel.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the West Chicago police at (630) 293-2222.